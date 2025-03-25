Thoughtworks and DX Join Forces to Advance Software Engineering Excellence

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation, today announced a strategic partnership with DX, an engineering intelligence platform designed by leading researchers, to help organizations optimize their software development teams with quantifiable improvements to engineering efficiency. The companies also announced Software Engineering Insights, a joint offering for organizations who are looking to take a data-driven approach to accelerating digital value creation.

Under pressure to meet accelerating software delivery cycles, many engineering leaders with large developer teams have adopted traditional metrics dashboards that collect and present data, but are challenged to demonstrate clear ROI on engineering initiatives. By combining Thoughtworks’ deep software engineering expertise with DX’s industry-leading metrics platform, enterprises gain real-time qualitative and quantitative measurements, benchmarking against industry peers and actionable insights to optimize processes and boost productivity.

Viasat partnered with DX and Thoughtworks to better understand, measure and improve developer experience and software quality with the aim of reducing cognitive load, improving information discovery and accelerating onboarding and service creation. DX delivered qualitative and quantitative data while Thoughtworks helped realize value by translating this data into insights and improvement initiatives. The combined Thoughtworks and DX solution helped to guide Viasat’s engineering strategy and improvement agenda.

“Thoughtworks and DX are philosophically aligned on measuring and improving engineering effectiveness. Thoughtworks provides recommendations on which metrics to focus on, based on what they discover with our teams' processes. DX provides the framework and flexibility to implement these metrics and track improvement across our teams,” said Kim Horanyi, a Software Enablement Leader at Viasat.

“DX provided the metrics framework while Thoughtworks has helped us drive forward initiatives to improve. This collaboration has led to measurable changes in developer productivity and overall operational efficiency,” said Narges Rahnama, also a Software Enablement Leader at Viasat.

Organizations working with DX and Thoughtworks can expect to:

Gain real-time visibility into the full software development lifecycle with experts contextualizing and analyzing the data, identifying friction points and providing specific, experience-based and actionable recommendations to remove bottlenecks for growth and increase developer productivity.

Identify the high value use cases, create an actionable strategy and prioritize plans with clearly defined business value.

Build implementation plans with clear and measurable ROI.

Explore continuous monitoring to ensure sustained improvement.

“We’re excited to partner with Thoughtworks to provide a complete solution for improving engineering efficiency and excellence. This partnership provides customers with an industry-leader and expert partner that can help them fully capitalize on opportunities,” said Abi Noda, CEO of DX.

“There is no ‘one size fits all’ solution for achieving engineering excellence in any organization,” said Gene Reznik, Chief Strategy Officer and Global Head of Service Lines, Thoughtworks. “With DX’s measurement and benchmarking capabilities and Thoughtworks’ heritage and experience delivering software engineering transformations for organizations of all sizes, together we have the unique and practical insights into the opportunities and challenges improving engineering productivity.”

About Thoughtworks:

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 Thoughtworkers strong across 48 offices in 19 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.



About DX:

DX is an engineering intelligence platform designed by leading researchers. DX gives engineering leaders and platform teams the data they need to take the right actions to drive higher ROI per developer. DX serves hundreds of the world’s most iconic companies including Dropbox, Block, , P&G, and Pfizer.

