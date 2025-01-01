30 years of extraordinary impact

Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Founded in 1993, with a vision to revolutionize the software development industry, we’ve grown from a small team in Chicago to a leading global technology consultancy of over 10,500 Thoughtworkers  across 48 offices in 19 countries. Today, our cross-functional teams of strategists, developers, data engineers and designers enable our clients to rapidly navigate their digital transformation journeys.

 

Every day, the decisions we make and the behaviors we demonstrate are driven by our purpose — to create an extraordinary impact on the world through our culture and ﻿technology excellence.

Three decades of thought leadership

Over the past three decades, the world has joined us in recognizing the transformative potential of technology in business and society. But we’ve never lost sight of our ambition to reshape the industry — which is why we’ve always freely shared our very best ideas. Take a look at the highlights we’ve curated for you below.
Working with us

We leverage our extensive experience to improve our clients’ ability to respond to change; utilize data assets to unlock new sources of value; create adaptable technology platforms that move with business strategies; and rapidly design, deliver and evolve exceptional digital products and experiences at scale.
