Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Watch on demand

Your path to digital and AI leadership

This session has ended. Register to catch the replay on demand.
Webinars Back

What to expect

 

Digital and AI readiness isn’t a “nice to have.” It’s the edge separating industry leaders from laggards today. The question is: where does your business stand?

 

In this on-demand LinkedIn Live recording, hear from industry leaders and experts as they unpack findings from our latest report, The State of Digital and AI Readiness, and share how organizations can benchmark capabilities, align leadership and accelerate AI adoption responsibly.

Watch on demand

What you'll take away

 

  • A clear understanding of the Digital and AI Readiness Index, and how it helps you identify gaps and investment priorities.
  • Why digital modernization and AI adoption must advance together to unlock scalable transformation.
  • How boosting your readiness score can fuel innovation, reduce risk and sharpen your competitive edge.
  • Practical steps to close leadership perception gaps and prevent stalled AI initiatives.


Whether you’re a technology executive, business leader or an AI practitioner, this session is your opportunity to gain valuable, real-world insights and elevate your organization’s readiness.

Meet our speakers

Headshot of Julie Woods Moss

Julie Woods Moss

CMO, Thoughtworks

(Moderator)

See bio
Headshot of Rachel Laycock

Rachel Laycock

CTO, Thoughtworks

(Moderator)

See bio
Headshot of Rima Olinger

Rima Olinger

Managing Director - Consulting Partners, AWS (US)

See bio
Headshot of Ian Poland

Ian Poland

Global Head of Platforms, dunnhumby

See bio

Register to watch on demand

Watch the session recording by completing the form below. 

Marketo Form ID is invalid !!!

Explore the State of Digital and AI Readiness report

Read now