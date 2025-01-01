Your path to digital and AI leadership

What to expect
Digital and AI readiness isn’t a “nice to have.” It’s the edge separating industry leaders from laggards today. The question is: where does your business stand?
In this on-demand LinkedIn Live recording, hear from industry leaders and experts as they unpack findings from our latest report, The State of Digital and AI Readiness, and share how organizations can benchmark capabilities, align leadership and accelerate AI adoption responsibly.
What you'll take away
- A clear understanding of the Digital and AI Readiness Index, and how it helps you identify gaps and investment priorities.
- Why digital modernization and AI adoption must advance together to unlock scalable transformation.
- How boosting your readiness score can fuel innovation, reduce risk and sharpen your competitive edge.
- Practical steps to close leadership perception gaps and prevent stalled AI initiatives.
Whether you’re a technology executive, business leader or an AI practitioner, this session is your opportunity to gain valuable, real-world insights and elevate your organization’s readiness.
