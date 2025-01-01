Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Watch on demand

AI and CX: Redefining customer experiences and products

Customer-obsessed virtual event series
Webinars Back

Join us for an insightful virtual panel discussion on the momentous impact Artificial Intelligence (AI) is starting to have on customer experiences (CX). Advancements in AI, in particular in generative AI, are reshaping how businesses connect with their customers and strengthen their differentiation in a competitive market. Our panelists will explore their insights and stories about piloting and scaling AI-powered solutions to fuel next level customer experiences.

 

Attendees will learn:

  • The shift from segmentation to hyper-personalization, tailored experiences that resonate with unique preferences and behaviors
  • Elevating customer services by empowering employees with real-time customer insights and knowledge, and transforming self-service interactions
  • Ethical considerations and guardrails related to AI-driven CX

 

This session has ended. Register to catch the replay on demand.

Watch on demand

Meet the panelists

Headshot of Sapna Maheswari

Sapna Maheswari

Head of CX, Product & Design, Europe at Thoughtworks

 

Moderator

See bio
Headshot of Roberta Isfer

Roberta Isfer

Innovation Experience and Content Director for Latin America & Caribbean, VISA

See bio
Headshot of Hussain Chinoy

Hussain Chinoy

Technical Solutions Manager, Applied AI Engineering, Google

See bio
Headshot of Aruj Haider

Aruj Haider

Senior Director Emerging Technology Development and Innovation at The Crown Estate

See bio

Register to watch on demand

Watch the session recording by completing the form below.

Marketo Form ID is invalid !!!

You may also be interested in...

View less

Create meaningful impact for your customers and your business

Learn more