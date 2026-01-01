Join us at the Thoughtworks Barcelona office for an inspiring event celebrating the journeys of women in technology. In partnership with Factoría F5, a non-profit organization building inclusive, free digital schools in Spain, we aim to explore the challenges, successes and pathways of women pursuing careers in IT and tech, creating a space for learning, connection and empowerment.

Together, we’ll dive into real experiences of women navigating the tech landscape – from breaking into the industry, overcoming barriers and building impactful careers, to sharing strategies for growth and leadership. Through engaging discussions and personal stories, you’ll gain actionable insights and inspiration for your own journey in technology.

Date: Thursday, March 12

Time: 6:30-8:30pm

Featured speakers



Nicole Btesh - Lead Experience Designer, Thoughtworks

- Lead Experience Designer, Thoughtworks Rosa Palli - Senior Mobile Developer, Thoughtworks

- Senior Mobile Developer, Thoughtworks Noelia Torres - CEO, FactoriaF5

- CEO, FactoriaF5 Yeraldín Salazar - Cybersecurity Trainer, Factoría F5

Come connect, learn and be part of a growing network of women shaping the future of technology. Spaces are limited. Register below to secure your spot.