Join us at the Thoughtworks Barcelona office for an inspiring event celebrating the journeys of women in technology. In partnership with Factoría F5, a non-profit organization building inclusive, free digital schools in Spain, we aim to explore the challenges, successes and pathways of women pursuing careers in IT and tech, creating a space for learning, connection and empowerment.
Together, we’ll dive into real experiences of women navigating the tech landscape – from breaking into the industry, overcoming barriers and building impactful careers, to sharing strategies for growth and leadership. Through engaging discussions and personal stories, you’ll gain actionable insights and inspiration for your own journey in technology.
Date: Thursday, March 12
Location: Thoughtworks Barcelona office
Time: 6:30-8:30pm
Featured speakers
- Nicole Btesh - Lead Experience Designer, Thoughtworks
- Rosa Palli - Senior Mobile Developer, Thoughtworks
- Noelia Torres - CEO, FactoriaF5
- Yeraldín Salazar - Cybersecurity Trainer, Factoría F5
Come connect, learn and be part of a growing network of women shaping the future of technology. Spaces are limited. Register below to secure your spot.
Meet our speakers
Nicole Btesh
Lead Experience Designer
Thoughtworks
Nicole Btesh is a Product & Service Designer at Thoughtworks with over 13 years of experience supporting B2B SaaS and B2C organizations through digital and organizational transformation across Europe, the US and LATAM. She designs scalable products and services that balance business goals, human needs and technology.
With a background in service design, UX and journalism, she applies research, systems thinking and storytelling to create accessible, life-centered digital and mobile experiences tailored to diverse users and contexts.
Rosa Palli
Senior Mobile Developer
Thoughtworks
Rosa’s journey into tech began in 2019 when she joined Thoughtworks, moving from an eight-year career in the non-profit sector to software development.
Now a seasoned mobile and backend dev, she works with major European retailers to solve complex technical challenges.
Noelia Torres
CEO
FactoriaF5
Over 20 years of professional experience in the direction and management of social impact projects across various sectors: public administration, consulting, and the non-profit sector. She possesses extensive expertise in social transformation and innovation through the lens of gender equality, diversity, and human rights.
Currently, she serves as the Director of Factoría F5, an NGO dedicated to providing training and employment opportunities in the tech industry for individuals seeking to improve their professional standing, while bringing talent, diversity, and inclusion to the IT sector.
Yeraldin Salazar
Cybersecurity Trainer
FactoriaF5
In recent years, Yeraldin has discovered a great passion for web application development, with a particular focus on cybersecurity and the creation of secure digital environments. She enjoy teaching and sharing knowledge.
Yeraldin is driven by making technology accessible and inclusive, and by participating in initiatives that promote diversity in the IT sector. She believes innovation thrives when all voices have a seat at the table.
Thursday, March 12, 6:30-8:30pm
Thoughtworks Spain - Barcelona office
Edificio One Parc Central, Carrer del Marroc, 33-51