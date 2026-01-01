A closed-door executive dinner exploring the next evolution of the customer journey.

Most digital commerce experiences were built for a search-and-click world, where customers do the work of discovery, comparison and decision-making. Today, customers are increasingly delegating discovery and purchasing decisions to AI agents, introducing new pathways through which commerce can occur.

In some cases, a customer’s agent may complete the entire journey on their behalf, discovering options, evaluating alternatives and executing the purchase without the customer ever visiting a retailer’s site.

In other cases, the agent may assist with initial discovery before bringing the customer to the retailer’s own website, where the brand’s digital concierge experience can take over, providing deeper advice, bundling and decision support.

This shift introduces a new transition of trust in the customer journey. Preparing for this reality requires closer collaboration between technology teams responsible for platforms and infrastructure and customer and commerce teams responsible for experience, growth and margin.

This Digital Leaders Network discussion will explore how organisations remain discoverable and transactable by external agents while building expert concierge experiences on their own platforms that support AI-mediated purchasing and payment execution.

Sydney:

Date: Wednesday, 29 April 2026

Time: 5:45 - 9:00pm AEST

Venue: Bentley Restaurant

Address: 27 O'Connell Street, Sydney NSW

