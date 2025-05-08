Thoughtworks sponsors Codecamp 2025
Join us on May 8, Caro Hotel, Bucharest
We are a proud sponsor of the Codecamp festival 2025, on May 8, in Bucharest. Come and visit us at our booth and enjoy the talks offered by Neal Ford and James Lewis. We are looking forward to connecting with you!
About the event
Codecamp_Festival is a one-of-a-kind experience, mixing learning from the best speakers out there, from all over the world, with the glitz and glamour of an actual music festival.
Three incredible stages, two inspiring keynotes, seeing your superheroes up close and personal and making new connections, in a laid-back and friendly scenery, who said learning can’t be fun?
Thoughtworks' sessions
14:00 - 14:45
James Lewis
Have you ever thought about why what we see as the sensible defaults for software engineering in 2023 work? We adopt the key metrics from Accelerate, team structures from Team Topologies and Microservices in an effort to improve the flow of value to our users (or to a customer saying Thank You, paraphrasing Daniel Terhorst-North).
But what is Value? What is Flow? James will use ideas from Information Theory and Complexity Science to peek into the domain model of our everyday experiences turning ideas into running software. Come along and explore the weird world of how work works. Warning, may cause you to reduce batch sizes, because maths.
16:00 - 16:45
Neal Ford
Is GenAI going to replace software architects? The short answer: no. The longer answer: it depends. This keynote delves into the tricky intersection of architecture and AI, how architects can use it effectively, and when they should avoid it like the plague. I also show some concrete techniques that developers and architects can use (today!) to leverage AI to help build fitness functions and other governance tools.
Meet our speakers
Neal Ford
Thoughtworker / Software Architect / Meme Wrangler
Software Consultant / Speaker / Writer
Neal Ford is Director, Software Architect, and Meme Wrangler at ThoughtWorks, a global IT consultancy with a focus on end-to-end software development and delivery. He is also the designer and developer of applications, articles, video/DVD presentations, and author and/or editor of an increasingly large number of books spanning a variety of subjects and technologies, including the most recent Presentation Patterns. His professional focus includes designing and building of large-scale enterprise applications. He is also an internationally acclaimed speaker, speaking at over 300 developer conferences worldwide, delivering more than 2000 presentations. You can email Neal at nford at thoughtworks.com.
James Lewis
Software Architect / Technical Director
James Lewis is a programmer and Director at Thoughtworks based in the UK. He’s proud to have been a part of Thoughtworks’ journey for 19 years and of its ongoing mission to deliver technical excellence for its clients and to revolutionize the IT industry. As a member of the group that creates the Technology Radar, he contributes to industry adoption of open source and other tools, techniques, platforms and languages.
James defined the new Microservices architectural style back in 2014 along with Martin Fowler. Ten years on, the Microservices architectural style has revolutionized the way the world builds software. James’ primary consulting focus these days is on helping organizations to align Technology Strategy with their organizational structures to improve their ability to get stuff done.
He is an internationally recognized expert on software architecture and design and on its intersection with organizational design and lean product development. As such he’s been a guest editor for IEEE Software, written articles, delivered training and spoken at more conferences than he can remember.