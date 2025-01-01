Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Jorge Agudo Praena

Technical Leader and Architect

Jorge has been a technical leader since the early days of Thoughtworks in Spain. At the moment, he works as a technical principal and architect across several Thoughtworks teams driving a digital transformation in a large client. He has been developing software for 15+ years and has worked on a variety of problems, from building enterprise integration solutions to creating web applications or migrating systems to the cloud. He is passionate about understanding how teams work and likes to focus on how people can collaborate better to make organisations more effective.

 

Before joining Thoughtworks, he worked as a consultant for clients in different industries including utilities, insurance and the public sector. Jorge also successfully helped grow a start-up for four years in Berlin.

 

