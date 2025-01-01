Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Kaushik Sarkar

Regional Managing Director, Europe, Middle East, and India
I’m a business transformation leader with over 25 years’ experience across financial services, manufacturing, energy and utilities and communications. From leading and transforming companies, to managing business PnL’s, building and running markets and practices, and driving strategic sales and M&A for TCS, Cognizant and IBM, I’ve spent much of my career in Europe.

 

I joined Thoughtworks from a leading talent services company, Collabera Digital. Creativity in technology is core to Thoughtworks’ DNA, something I experienced first-hand prior to becoming a Thoughtworker. I’m excited to join a team of curious minds and change lives through the power of technology. 

 

I live in Zurich, Switzerland with my wife and twins. Outside of work, I spend most of my time with my family, traveling, listening to music, taking photographs and reading. With a background in physics and a Masters in business administration, I’m a great believer in the power of human creativity amplified by science and technology.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.