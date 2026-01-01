Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Leaders Back
Karthik Srinivasan

Karthik Srinivasan

Global Head of Agentic AI Platforms
Pronouns: He / Him

I am the Global Head of Agentic AI Platforms at Thoughtworks, where I lead the vision, strategy and commercialization of our agentic development platform, AI/works™. My focus is on scaling industrial-grade AI platforms that help clients modernize legacy systems and build new digital products with speed and confidence.

 

I bring more than 27 years of experience building and scaling digital and AI-powered platforms across consulting and industry. I have held senior leadership roles at McKinsey & Company and Accenture, where I led global platforms, owned P&L responsibilities and developed patented AI-based solutions. I am based in Bangalore.

 

