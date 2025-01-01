Know your weak spots

The proliferation of connectivity, data and cloud-based platforms has put many of the security tools and techniques enterprises traditionally rely on at risk of obsolescence. In pursuing the opportunities emerging technologies bring, businesses should also be conscious of the security challenges they present.





Cloud computing





Ubiquitous connectivity means any system is only as strong as its weakest link, and opens the door to a broader range of bad actors.





Data





Enterprises are getting better at protecting customer information, but the massive volumes of data they generate and use is a tempting target, and represents a new dimension of risk.





The IoT





Connected devices have become a security soft spot as more appear on corporate networks and the lines between work and home blur.