From a single store in Delaware in 1991, Total Wine has grown into the largest alcohol retailer in the U.S., operating 265 stores across 28 states.

How did they do it? Simple: a commitment to delivering the best selection at the best price every day. A commitment that proves simple isn’t always easy, and that product thinking for internal systems is just as impactful on business outcomes as customer-facing ones.

Liquid labyrinth: Liquor, laws and logistics

Operating as a national liquor retailer in the U.S. presents a multifaceted challenge, primarily due to the intricate mosaic of state and municipal liquor laws. These divergent regulations influence every aspect of the business, from pricing and distribution strategies to the types of alcoholic products that can be sold.

Regulatory variances add layers of complexity to inventory management. Balancing carrying costs with optimal purchase prices becomes challenging, requiring a nuanced understanding of local laws and consumer preferences while making standardizing offerings or pricing nationwide difficult.

Adhering to this complex framework imposes a heavy administrative burden, and if you’re Total Wine, can make fulfilling your brand promise a formidable task. But not an impossible one.