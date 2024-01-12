Launched in 2012, MYBOS is a cloud-based building management solution that caters to managers, property owners and tenants in multi-occupancy buildings. Its powerful and scalable cloud-based building management platform helps manage client communications, work orders, workflows, maintenance scheduling and more.





MYBOS is dedicated to transforming the world of building management through technological innovation and integration with living systems. With a rapidly growing community, MYBOS supports more than 200 organizations globally. Continuously exploring ways to upgrade and enhance facility management tools and practices, MYBOS has a team of experts that specialize in creating top-notch cloud-based solutions for the residential, commercial, hotel and strata management sectors.

Overview

As a growing business, MYBOS recognized the need to modernize its systems, infrastructure, and codebase to support its expanding customer base and ensure scalability of the platform for the future.

After 10+ years in operation and in a significant growth phase, MYBOS faced the challenge of modernizing its systems and infrastructure while lacking in-house expertise. MYBOS chose to partner with Thoughtworks, an Advanced Tier AWS Services Partner, to unlock success through a dedicated team of cloud experts. This collaboration enabled MYBOS to achieve secure, scalable, and modern infrastructure, freeing up resources in its internal team. The partnership resulted in accelerated growth, proactive monitoring, increased security and access to Thoughtworks' expert AWS knowledge and resources.

Modernization, security and stability challenges

With a number of key business goals in mind, MYBOS was looking to elevate its growth using AWS and a partner that understood its requirements.

Key business goals:

Modernization of the platform

Stability

Security





As well as these core business goals, MYBOS faced several challenges in its quest for modernization and scalability.

Key challenges:

Transitioning from an incumbent Managed Service Provider

Lacking deep internal AWS skillset

Inadequate DevOps experience to achieve desired goals

Wanting to improve security posture in the wake of recent data breaches at other SaaS organizations

Growth meant internal team was unable to keep up with the demands of infrastructure management

Without addressing these challenges, MYBOS risked falling behind competitors, encountering security vulnerabilities and impeding its growth potential.

A cloud solution

MYBOS was going through a revolutionary phase in both the product and in a growing technical team, and was looking to modernize its systems, infrastructure and processes.

AWS, as a leading cloud provider, offered MYBOS the scalability, security and modern infrastructure needed for its SaaS platform. With an ever-increasing list of services and a history of supporting growing businesses, AWS was the optimal choice to fulfill MYBOS's requirements for a flexible and reliable cloud platform.

Thoughtworks emerged as the ideal partner for MYBOS based on extensive AWS expertise and a proven track record. Our dedicated cloud team offered comprehensive support, including AWS DevOps expertise and seamless service delivery oversight that MYBOS was looking for. With monthly reporting, scalable resourcing and deep knowledge of AWS best practices, Thoughtworks was uniquely qualified to address MYBOS's challenges effectively. We also had the ability to support MYBOS with its goal of building secure, modern infrastructure. Leveraging Thoughtworks' dedicated Service Delivery Team as a sole point of contact and planning projects with Thoughtworks' flexible resourcing approach means that MYBOS can build an environment that works in a way that suits their team.