Innit - Bringing the Future of Food to Life

How will we eat in 2025? No doubt, the way we choose, buy and consume food is in flux. 2016 was the first year in the history of the United States that people spent more in eating and drinking establishments than in grocery stores. Why? Convenience, time scarcity, lack of culinary skills, and a strong desire to try new foods difficult to prepare in the home.





Enter Innit. Innit is a food technology company on a mission to empower humanity through food and make this world a better, healthier place. Their connected food platform links food, nutrition information, appliances, grocers, QSRs, and even lifestyle brands to reimagine the way we buy, store, prepare and cook food. The company wants to be the platform that guides you throughout the entire cooking process - starting with the food you have in your fridge through helping you to prepare it and then cooking it to deliver perfect results every time. That's a tall order, especially considering all the variables involved, including the size and shape of different fresh and packaged food and the fact that not everyone knows how to cook. But thanks to machine learning smarts and a variety of high-tech sensors, Innit believes it is up to the task.





Want to make Jamie Oliver’s salmon soba with ginger citrus but short the noodles and citrus? Innit could seamlessly reorder the missing ingredients based on what’s already in your fridge and pantry. Not sure what to cook for the picky gluten-free guests coming over on the weekend? Innit can help there too.

How does it work? Think of it like a GPS for your kitchen. Innit sensors in your oven, fridge and pantry “read” the food information (weight, type, temperature and more) to suggest recipes, offer preparation instructions, and set the ideal program to cook the food to perfection. A rack of ribs that would normally take 3 hours can be on the table in 50 minutes.