The challenge: Making space for change

As TBC Uzbekistan continues to scale rapidly and expand its customer base, it aims to enhance its software development and delivery capabilities. To achieve this, they partnered with Thoughtworks to identify key areas for improvement.

The team identified a strong opportunity to significantly accelerate time to market by streamlining and automating testing. They also saw clear potential to enhance scalability by evolving the current system architecture, making it easier to introduce new features and support future growth. In parallel, clarifying roles and responsibilities and fostering more intentional knowledge sharing across teams unlocked better collaboration and more consistent delivery outcomes.

TBC Uzbekistan was launched as a greenfield operation, requiring the team to build everything from the ground up. While this was a challenge in itself, the organization's rapid growth introduced additional complexity — scalable systems had to be developed quickly to keep up with expanding demands. This approach was essential not only for long-term success but also to strengthen the team's confidence and autonomy.