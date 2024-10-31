The client

Pipefy is a workflow and business process management (BPM) platform that automates workflows without programming and optimizes CRM, HR, Finance, Procurement, IT and customer experience solutions. Used in over 200 countries with its main market in Brazil, Pipefy is currently expanding with a focus on the U.S.

The challenge

A key opportunity for Pipefy lies in procure-to-pay (P2P), where businesses integrate purchasing and accounts payable systems to create more efficient processes. The P2P market is expected to grow by 7.6% by 2026 so in preparation for this, Pipefy is reorganizing its products, separating P2P from finance. To do so, the company needed to identify the ideal customer profile (ICP) and unique selling proposition (USP) for P2P.

Pipefy engaged Thoughtworks’ guidance with experimentation and hypothesis validation, focusing on qualifying P2P top-of-funnel generation, discovering the best match between ICP and USP and scaling the experimentation approach to other verticals.