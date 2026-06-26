Revolutionizing digital payments and financial inclusion in Latin America

A leading financial institution in Latin America with over 130 years of history, has earned its place as an undisputed leader in the market. Grounded in its core values and mission, the institution recognized the need for greater financial inclusion to address barriers experienced by certain customers.

The client created a digital payment solution that allowed its customers to transfer money with just the recipient's cell phone number, eliminating the need for tokens or other verification methods. This was a significant change, simplifying transactions and making payments easier.

Within two years of its inception, the payments solution had already attracted 2 million users. It became more than just a convenient payment solution; it transformed into a valuable tool for microentrepreneurs. The payment tool enabled business owners to accept payments without a traditional point-of-sale (POS) system, especially those with mobile or small businesses. Not only did it enable them to increase their sales, but it also helped them save on commissions and improve their cash management.

Our client did not stop there; they had a broader vision of financial inclusion. The financial institution then introduced a virtual e-money card and aimed to reach more people. The payments app had ambitions to become the preferred application for its citizens, providing solutions to their everyday needs. Users could pay for various goods and services, discover the best deals, access financial services and become loyal and engaged users.

Thoughtworks collaboration helped the app grow from 8 million to over 19 million users, making it a significant player in the country’s digital economy, rivaling major platforms such as Instagram and Facebook. Experiencing tenfold growth, and with approximately 45% of the country's population utilizing the app, it has facilitated greater adoption of digital payments, emerging as a preferred option for mobile recharges.