Iti Tyagi Lead Developer

I'm passionate about connecting technical choices to product value, solving complex legacy modernization challenges and building high-performing teams through mentoring and a great developer experience. I bring two decades of experience across automotive, BFSI, healthcare and travel, working in C#, ASP.NET Core, C, C++ and Rust, with strengths in API design and application architecture.

Since joining Thoughtworks Netherlands as a Lead Developer in September 2025, I've worked with Dutch, Belgian and German clients across healthcare, energy and financial media, contributing to both new software development initiatives and legacy modernization programs.

Beyond delivery, I help clients make better decisions: I raise dependencies and risks early, propose simpler solutions that are easier to maintain and back recommendations with data. As a Professional Scrum Product Owner™ and iSAQB Certified Software Architect, I bridge product strategy and engineering excellence. I'm based in the Netherlands and have lived and worked across India, the UK and Europe.

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