As organizations strive to adopt AI and other data-driven emerging technologies, many are held back by the same persistent foundational challenges — data quality and availability, governance issues and legacy architecture complexity.



In response, leaders are taking steps to modernize their data capabilities, re-assessing their strategies, and setting up new processes, systems and practices to solve their biggest underlying challenges once and for all.

Thoughtworks recently collaborated with MIT Technology Review Insights to find out how 350 data leaders across a variety of industries are approaching their data modernization journeys – key themes explored included key objectives of modernization and potential benefits, developing a vision and strategy, common impediments and how to address them, and gaining organizational alignment and business buy-in.

