Mislabelled: Why retail calls its strategic failures execution problems

Do the conditions that made this solution work in its original context still exist in the context we are now proposing to invest into?

Before any retail technology investment is committed, that question belongs at the centre of the decision. In the four cases below, the conditions did not exist. Execution is where the failure became visible, not where it began.

The post-mortems of retail technology programmes share a vocabulary. Poor execution. Insufficient change management. Cultural resistance to adoption. They appear so consistently that the industry has stopped questioning the diagnosis. They describe what happened. They do not explain why.

Execution problems are real, but they are symptoms of the unexamined assumption rather than independent causes; the mislabelled decision produces the execution failure. The decision that matters, whether the conditions that made a solution work elsewhere still hold here, gets made by default the moment a programme is approved, simply by proceeding without checking it.

Coresight Research's 2026 in-store retailing study found store technology adoption close to universal, at 97% deployed or planned, while losses accelerate alongside it, a gap it attributes to systems going in before the operational foundation they depend on exists.¹ A June 2026 survey of more than 100 senior retail and brand leaders by PMC and Retail Economics found 35% citing return on investment and economic uncertainty as their leading challenge.² Retail is not underinvesting in technology. It is investing on the wrong basis.

A decade of mislabelled failures

Four cases, spanning more than a decade and differing in sector, geography and scale, share a point of origin. They are not a survey; what makes them useful is how little else they have in common.

Target Canada, 2013 to 2015. Target entered Canada by acquiring the leases of 133 Zellers locations, confident that a model proven across North America would cross a border between markets more alike than they appear. Product data inherited from the acquisition proved accurate roughly 30% of the time, against 98 to 99% in Target's US operations, causing cascading failures in stock availability and order routing.³ That was not a migration oversight but the consequence of assuming Canadian supplier systems would behave like their US counterparts. A former employee later told investigators there had been no discussion of accuracy during the rollout: “There was never any talk about accuracy.”³ 124 stores in under two years left no room to find the error before the investment was irreversible. Target exited in January 2015 on a $5.4 billion write-down and a net loss of approximately $2 billion.⁴

Bed Bath and Beyond, 2019 to 2023. Mark Tritton arrived as chief executive in November 2019 from Target, where owned brands had been a commercial success. He launched nine private-label brands between 2020 and 2022, displacing much of the national-brand assortment that defined the chain. Its customers, by the account of analysts at the time, came for national brands unavailable elsewhere, so removing them removed the reason to visit. Chapter 11 followed in April 2023.⁵ The decision was merchandising, not technology, and the logic was identical: a proven outcome moved to a different context without anyone testing whether the conditions behind it held.

A global prestige beauty retailer. An inventory visibility programme that worked across North America and Europe was extended to Asia-Pacific on that basis, without assessing whether the conditions behind it, among them consumer purchasing patterns and regulation, held there. In one territory, reconciling online and in-store product formats cost more than the programme's projected return. Nobody called it a failure. It continued and, by internal measures, succeeded. That is the version hardest to correct. A public failure gets investigated while a quiet shortfall gets absorbed into the budget and never looked at again.

Amazon Just Walk Out, 2016 to 2024. Amazon deployed its autonomous checkout first in Amazon Go convenience stores, where it performed as intended. The format suited the technology: a limited range and a controlled layout, shopped by people in a hurry. Amazon Fresh shared none of that. Grocery shoppers browse, reconsider and replace items in ways the system could not accommodate at scale. Amazon withdrew it from Fresh in April 2024. Reporting by The Information later found it relied on substantial numbers of remote human reviewers, a detail absent from the case for expansion; Amazon disputed that characterisation.⁶ The technology transferred cleanly. The assumption that grocery resembled convenience did not.

Three were written off publicly as execution failures. The beauty retailer's was not, because there was nothing to write off.

What connects them is not that each was a technology failure; Amazon's functioned as designed. It is one decision error, made at approval, that recurs regardless of which department owns it. Technology is the focus here because that is where the error is now most expensive, not because it belongs to technology alone.