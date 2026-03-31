Jessie Xia’s sabbatical journey as a coding intern wasn’t just about learning to code — it was about transforming how she approaches leadership. By stepping into the shoes of her teams, she gained firsthand experience of the challenges and nuances of AI-enabled programming, deepening her empathy and understanding as a leader.



But this journey wasn’t one-sided. For Zhang Wei, mentoring a senior leader like Jessie offered its own set of lessons, from balancing critical feedback with trust to rethinking how to guide someone with years of experience in a completely new domain.



In Part One, we explored Jessie’s first steps into AI programming and the mental shift from CIO to intern. Now, in Part Two, we dive into the defining moments of her internship, the technical hurdles she overcame and the leadership insights that emerged from this unique experience.