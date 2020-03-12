UXIN | Thoughtworks

Uxin is a leading voice over IP (VoIP) service provider in Shenzhen, China. Its mission is to provide the best VoIP experience, as well as forming an ecosystem using the power of Internet and technology. Uxin wants to redefine the telecommunications industry by making user experience the core for all its business and design.





They chose Thoughtworks as a partner to transform the experience of their flagship application. The application provides voice calling, social networking, domestic services booking and more.

The best user experiences are supported by a robust design process. They incorporated ideas from the business, technology and design teams and conducted qualitative research with users and customer services representatives. The design team then created several business models, which ultimately became the suit of services offered in the app.