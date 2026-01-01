AI can already write a substantial portion of your production code, but moving from code generation to true operational control is where most enterprise teams stall. How do you enforce security, maintain auditability and ensure models are grounded in your actual business context rather than generic guesswork?

In this recorded session, Karthik Srinivasan (Global Head of Agentic AI Platforms) and Sandeep Reddy (Head of Strategy and Engineering) at Thoughtworks unpack what it takes to modernize the software delivery lifecycle for the AI era.



Key takeaways: