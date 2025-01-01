Amit Bajaj

Guest
Amit BajajPartner Solutions Architect, AWS
As Solutions Architect at Amazon web services, Amit focus areas are migrations and modernizations. He engage with consulting partners on migration projects and collaborate to deliver the migration best practices for joint customers. On his engagement with technology partners, he design and build joint solutions which help customers in accelerating their migration and modernization initiatives. Amit is also passionate about sustainability of the cloud and has been involved with innovations in this area.