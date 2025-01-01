Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Insights Back
Amit Bajaj
Guest

Amit Bajaj

Partner Solutions Architect, AWS

As Solutions Architect at Amazon web services, Amit focus areas are migrations and modernizations. He engage with consulting partners on migration projects and collaborate to deliver the migration best practices for joint customers. On his engagement with technology partners, he design and build joint solutions which help customers in accelerating their migration and modernization initiatives. Amit is also passionate about sustainability of the cloud and has been involved with innovations in this area. 