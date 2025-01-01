Common blind spots

Any application of technology can have ethical implications, but the stakes are particularly high for artificial intelligence and the use of customer data given the growing role both are playing in critical business functions and everyday decision-making. That makes it crucial for enterprises to examine the solutions they use for flaws or bias, and reckon with all the possible consequences. As traditional measures of business performance can lead companies down the wrong ethical path, the focus needs to shift to more holistic conceptions of value.