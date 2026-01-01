Internet of Things (IoT) Insights

Thoughtworks supports companies looking to exploit the opportunities emerging in the hyper-connected world. We help to design, build and run intelligent systems. We enable our clients to create new products, improve existing services, boost revenue and streamline processes.

The key challenge to thrive in this new world is to understand how to apply modern software development approaches to ecosystems with physical devices — to bridge the gap between hardware and software.

Our experience in implementing intelligent systems include connected vehicles, smart home devices, smart meter and charging stations can help you plot a route to success.