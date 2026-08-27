Executive summary

AI can reshape financial advice firms, through enhanced adviser productivity, reduced administrative friction, more personalized service and freeing advisors to focus on the judgement, guidance and relationships clients value most.

But capability alone won’t determine whether AI creates value. Financial advice is a trust-based profession, yet only 36% of Australians say they trust AI. The central question for leaders is not how quickly they can implement AI, but how they can use it in ways that strengthen the trust clients already place in their advisers.

This report identifies four principles for successful AI transformation: build on trust, strengthen the foundations before scaling, design around complete experiences rather than isolated tasks, and start with real problems so the organization can learn before it scales.

The message for financial advice leaders is clear: successful AI adoption isn’t a race, it's about creating lasting value through trust, strong foundations and thoughtful leadership.