Navigating AI overenthusiasm in financial services

Psychological considerations: Information asymmetry

Not all AI investment decisions are equal, and the key variable is not product complexity but information asymmetry between institution and customer.

At one end of the spectrum sit payments, basic transaction accounts and commodity credit products. The customer understands what they’re buying and outcomes are immediate and visible. At the other end sits insurance, retirement planning, investment advisory and complex structured lending. The customer may not fully understand what they are purchasing, and outcomes are long-term, not immediate.

This is important in the context of AI adoption and investment because it should shape where initiatives happen. It is where leaders need to think about how AI does and does not enable and strengthen trust, and where the instinct to build and automate must be tested against a more uncomfortable question: does this initiative serve the customer's confidence in the institution, or does it serve the institution's enthusiasm for the technology?

For instance, in product areas that are relatively easy to understand, AI may be able to augment human advisory capabilities, giving advisers deeper insight and better risk models — while preserving the relationship and accountability that constitute the proposition. But the reflex of most AI initiatives is to minimise friction everywhere. In financial services, that reflex is not always correct. In high-asymmetry contexts, friction is often the mechanism through which trust is expressed and accountability is felt. Automating in contexts that demand trust could be destructive. One way to think about this is to think of the inverse of AI: retain friction where it strengthens trust, seek to remove it where it fails to add it.

It’s worth noting that while younger customers report being among the most satisfied with their banks, they're also the most likely to leave,and this is precisely where misapplied AI creates its most immediate commercial risk. This demographic don't view their bank as a lifelong relationship, but instead as a service they can pick and choose. A single poor AI experience, particularly in a context where a human interaction would have preserved confidence, can prompt an immediate switch in ways that most financial services organizations are not yet calibrated to anticipate or absorb. The asymmetry cuts both ways: the same generation that is most tolerant of AI in low-stakes interactions is least forgiving when it intrudes on moments that matter.