The joint Iress and Thoughtworks paper explores how financial advice firms can adopt AI in ways that create genuine value while protecting and strengthening client trust. Drawing on lessons from organisations already navigating AI transformation, it identifies four principles for leaders: build on trust, strengthen organisational foundations, design around complete experiences and learn from real problems before scaling.
A practical approach to AI transformation and adoption in financial advice
AI has the potential to transform financial advice, improving productivity, reducing administrative complexity and enabling more personalized client experiences. But in a profession built on human judgment and relationships, the opportunity isn’t simply to adopt AI faster. It’s to use AI in ways that strengthen the trust clients already place in advisers.
This joint report from Iress and Thoughtworks explores what financial advice can learn from organizations at the forefront of AI transformation, along with practical guidance on adopting AI responsibly and building trusted AI capability.
Executive summary
AI can reshape financial advice firms, through enhanced adviser productivity, reduced administrative friction, more personalized service and freeing advisors to focus on the judgement, guidance and relationships clients value most.
But capability alone won’t determine whether AI creates value. Financial advice is a trust-based profession, yet only 36% of Australians say they trust AI. The central question for leaders is not how quickly they can implement AI, but how they can use it in ways that strengthen the trust clients already place in their advisers.
This report identifies four principles for successful AI transformation: build on trust, strengthen the foundations before scaling, design around complete experiences rather than isolated tasks, and start with real problems so the organization can learn before it scales.
The message for financial advice leaders is clear: successful AI adoption isn’t a race, it's about creating lasting value through trust, strong foundations and thoughtful leadership.
Four key lessons for AI in financial advice
A blueprint for AI transformation that gives advisers better tools, more capacity and greater ability to support their clients.
Build AI on a foundation of trust
AI creates the greatest value when it strengthens an existing foundation of trust, relationships and customer confidence.
Strengthen foundations before scaling AI
AI reveals unclear ownership, fragmented processes, scattered data, and organisational complexity. Building clarity is essential before scaling capability.
Design AI around experiences, not tasks
The greatest opportunity is not simply automation or information retrieval, but creating more connected and meaningful customer journeys.
Start with real problems, learn, then scale
Successful AI adoption comes from starting with practical problems, learning from customer feedback and continuous improvement over time.
Turn AI ambition into a practical starting pointExplore the 10-step AI adoption checklist to help your firm:
- find the right place to start.
- build the foundations for responsible adoption.
- test whether AI is genuinely creating value.
- learn what needs to change before scaling.
FAQs
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This report is for leaders across financial advice who are considering where and how AI can create value, including those responsible for advice, technology, operations, transformation, risk and compliance. It is particularly relevant for organisations looking to move beyond AI experimentation and build trusted, practical capability that can scale.
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Financial advice is fundamentally a trust-based profession. Clients rely on advisers to apply judgement and context to decisions whose consequences can last for decades. With only 36% of Australians saying they trust AI, firms need to ensure AI-enabled experiences reinforce rather than undermine the confidence clients already place in their advisers.81% of ANZ consumers have used AI tools to support their online shopping, primarily to offload cognitive tasks like complex product comparisons.
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They should first understand how work happens today, identify operational friction, clarify ownership and decision-making, and make sure their data and processes are accurate, accessible and well governed. AI can amplify existing weaknesses, so strong organizational foundations are essential before scaling.
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The report draws on real-world lessons from organisations across digital platforms, banking, travel and enterprise technology that are already applying AI in practice. It examines how these organisations are approaching issues such as trust, operating-model readiness, customer experience, experimentation and scaling, and translates those lessons into practical implications for financial advice. It is also informed by external research on trust and attitudes to AI.
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Start with one real problem rather than attempting to apply AI across the entire practice. Map a client or adviser journey, identify where friction occurs, choose a specific use case and establish a measurable baseline. Early implementations should be treated as opportunities to learn and refine the approach before wider deployment.
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No. The report argues that AI should amplify the human relationship at the heart of financial advice. Its greatest potential lies in reducing administrative work, improving access to information and helping advisers deliver more timely and personalized support while keeping human judgement and accountability central.
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Success should be measured against the problem the initiative was designed to solve – for instance, time saved, errors reduced, faster responses, improved adviser capacity or better client experiences. Usage alone is not evidence that an AI initiative is creating value.
Iress is a technology company providing software to the financial services industry. They provide software and services for trading and market data, financial advice, investment management, life and pensions and data intelligence in Asia-Pacific, North America, Africa, the UK and Europe.
Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to help organizations respond to shifts such as agentic commerce with practical, scalable innovation. For more than 30 years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology and culture as the differentiator.