How BIAN can help drive coreless banking and improve innovation in the industry

The banking industry has undergone a significant transformation in the last decade. Today, for many consumers and businesses, banking is a primarily digital experience. However, it would be wrong to see this transformation as complete — for banking institutions there are technological opportunities that can help them become even more customer-focused and efficient. Together, these opportunities are paving the way for what is called “coreless” banking — cloud-based and asset-light systems built on composable elements that remove some of the demands and overheads of more monolithic approaches.

Coreless banking can underpin the future of the industry. Specifically, it will not only make it possible for banks to reduce the resources needed to build and maintain core technical systems, it will also help them to embrace a more open model of banking, allowing them to become part of a wider ecosystem of services.

However, while there are many advantages to coreless banking it can introduce complexity. This is why standardization is so important — without it, the promise of a thriving banking ecosystem is likely to falter. This is where the Banking Industry Architecture Network (BIAN) framework can help. A non-profit consortium of organizations from across the banking industry, BIAN wants “to promote and provide a common framework for banking interoperability issues” — in this blog post we’ll dig into what it is and how it can better support coreless banking across the industry.

What is coreless banking?

Before we get into why the BIAN framework can be so useful, let’s first take a look at what coreless banking actually is — and why it has the potential to define the way banking institutions operate in the future.

Coreless banking involves a shift away from monolithic and static technology systems to ones that are modular and composable. It bears some similarity to trends in commerce and content management where “headless” systems that allow for composability, change and wider ecosystem integration are increasing in popularity. However, in banking coreless is particularly significant as it represents a major shift in approach to how organizations interact with and serve their customers.

The table below provides an overview of the differences between “core” and “coreless” banking.