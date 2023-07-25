How BIAN can help drive coreless banking and improve innovation in the industry

Fig. 1. The four layers of corelss banking

All four are important, but BIAN is specifically important in the context of the first two elements. We’ll look at those in more detail shortly, but let’s first look at exactly what BIAN is.

What is BIAN?

BIAN is, as mentioned in the introduction, a not-for-profit organization created to help the banking industry adopt a shared service-oriented architecture to improve interoperability and to better overcome the challenges posed by legacy systems.

There are many reasons why BIAN is so important in driving the banking industry forward, but in particular it can help organizations shift their focus to the ‘why’ of product creation — in other words, to addressing the needs of their customers. Instead of having to expend time and energy maintaining the “core” of their infrastructure and systems, by using BIAN as a foundation to move to coreless banking, banks can invest more time and resources into new services and products that address the needs of their specific customer groups.

How does BIAN help with the move to coreless banking?

BIAN’s work is particularly important in how it provides banks with guidance on both technology implementation and the organizational design required to successfully leverage such technology. As we’ve seen, these are the first two of our four layers of coreless banking.

In terms of organizational design — business capabilities and processes — BIAN provides a framework for banks to think through the ways in which various service domains should interact with each other. This is important because one of the challenges of moving to a service-oriented architecture is ensuring there are the relevant organizational structures in place to properly manage and leverage it.

In terms of technology selection, BIAN is particularly important because the needs of banking are often unique. Guidance or resources on how to make decisions about how to implement technology for things like risk-profiling, personalized finance and authentication aren’t widely available for the simple fact that they are deeply specific to the banking sector. By offering reference data models and API specifications, BIAN gives banks resources and standards that can ensure interoperability with partner ecosystems and enhances technology solutions’ effectiveness.

BIAN is not a silver bullet

Everything that BIAN has developed — and is continuing to develop — will help banks evolve their existing systems and processes to be decidedly more customer-centric.

However, it would be a mistake to see BIAN as a silver bullet solution to coreless, service-oriented architecture banking. Leadership teams inside banks still need to do the necessary work around the resources and tools put forward by BIAN to ensure that it can be leveraged effectively.

Here are just a few things that technology leaders in banks need to acknowledge if they are to embrace the opportunities of coreless supported by BIAN:

While BIAN’s semantic APIs are useful as reference APIs, organizations may need to introduce sub-qualifiers in service operations to align with their specific requirements.

When working with BIAN, a bank’s data elements will be mapped to what is called the BIAN BOM (business object model). This is, as the organization’s documentation explains, “a general accepted reference model of business capabilities that are needed to make a bank a bank.” For elements that aren’t covered in the BOM, banks must create their own custom model extensions.

It’s important to remain in-sync with BIAN releases — a failure to do so could disrupt execution timelines.

To use BIAN successfully, it’s also essential that banks have a solid understanding of their existing architecture and a clear sense of their roadmap for the future.

A better future for customers

By moving to coreless banking, banks will give themselves a better chance to remain responsive to the needs of the market and their customers — they will be able to evolve quickly and deliver new products and services that can address specific needs. With challenger banks seemingly able to move at pace, this is particularly important for established banking institutions — a legacy might matter when it comes to brand clout, but that’s certainly not the case when it comes to technology.

Such a change is undoubtedly challenging — indeed, that’s the very reason for BIAN’s existence. But if the industry can recognize the opportunities of a coreless approach to their systems and infrastructure we may begin to see many new exciting innovations across the industry. That has to be good for customers.