Four principles of micro frontends for mobile (part two)

As a large mobile application distributed team, sensible default becomes incredibly important, especially when the final deliverable is actually a collection of all the team's code. Building a federated platform governance is essential, which aims to shift the value system: enable interoperability & ecosystem thinking and remove friction.

Standardization micro frontend

Since MFE maximizes team autonomy, FG (federated governance) needs to assist in making sensible default of MFE and guide it at the architectural level, including identifying common base capabilities and making subsidence plans; defining the micro frontends for mobile technology baseline, e.g., OS version, in-process architecture principle, security, system health dimension definition, dependency conflict resolution, etc.

Micro frontend product boundaries and design guidelines

FG needs to assist in defining the guideline of product design to ensure consistent user experience and define product boundaries. Atomic Design is a popular design paradigm that compares design rules to cellular structures, from atoms to pages, to achieve minimal granularity of user experience consistency.

Automated governance policies as platform capabilities

The technical governance tool of MFE is also a part of FG's concern. For example, templates are used to simplify and unify the process of MFE set up, and automatic tools such as dependencies management bot, security scan, code style git-hook and publishing bot are provided to guarantee MFE quality and start-up cost savings.

Federated governance oversight

FG could be composed of the platform's product manager, architects and decision-making members of each MFE team of the Platform. Through close contact and regular catch up, FG can jointly realize the evolutionary development of mobile architecture.

Conclusion

The primary purpose of MFEs is to improve team scalability and autonomy, which makes organizational level technical practices and collaboration equally important. We hope that we could provide some guidelines through our experience to help you find out the most suitable solution for mobile apps.