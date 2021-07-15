My name is Chakrit Likitkhajorn. In Thailand, we normally call each other by nicknames, so you can go with Chris. I love to build awesome tech products and my speciality is in programming. I can write production software in more than 7 programming languages and I love to talk about how each programming language, style and paradigm supports or prevent us from building good software.

I enjoy building and maintaining a good tech product. Making that happen requires more than just programming. You need to understand why people want to spend money on what you build. You need to make sure that you listen to clients and, most importantly, you shouldn’t interpret noise as a signal. Whilst I believe I am good at programming, I realize that just programming alone won’t get me to the point where I will be proud of the product I built. So I broadened my knowledge into support, sales, product roadmap and design.

Before becoming a lead engineer at Thoughtworks, I’d worked in a variety of roles in software development, from individual contributors to management. I used to run a software house with a friend. After that, I joined a startup and became VP of engineering. I was responsible for product development, basically making sure that products were competitive and up to standard. After that, I became an independent consultant for a year.

What attracted me to Thoughtworks is its technology excellence, working culture and reputation in the industry. I want to gain exposure to the global market and Thoughtworks is a springboard for that. There are other criterias which I also took in consideration i.e. flat structure, multicultural and learning culture. Thoughtworks fits all of my criteria.

So I applied for a job through one of Thoughtworkers. I went through an interview process. It went pretty smooth. I met some interviewers and we got to see how it would be if we worked together. We knew we were aligned. And the onboarding process went pretty smooth. Thoughtworks is very transparent about everything so I feel welcomed.

But still, changing jobs comes with challenges. I used to work in a Startup environment. Dealing with big enterprises is something that I am not used to, especially in terms of the decision making process. Some of our clients have a heavy decision-making process and it is not just about making the best decision, it is also about how people from different areas perceive that decision.

What I love most about my current role is hands on programming and an opportunity to work with enterprise clients. There are plenty of opportunities to practice essential soft skills such as communication and relationship building.

Looking back, I have grown so much professionally in the past few years. I learned about how different programming styles to incentivize teams to focus on different aspects of software development, different organizational cultures and most importantly what my blind spots are, and what type of behaviour I tend to repeat.

If there is one thing I can highlight, I have learned how self-awareness plays the biggest role in how I manage a team. I need to understand why some types of behaviour make me anxious or stressed, and sometimes that is connected to childhood trauma. It is not helpful to just label those behaviours as “bad” and keep avoiding or rejecting them. It is more important to understand how it affects me as a person and create a healthy boundary.

My main goal is to gain exposure in the global market and ThoughtWorks provided a lot of support. I wanted to be a speaker and I received that opportunity. When I write a blog, my colleagues always provide feedback. And I receive countless opportunities to connect with many interesting people who, not only can I share ideas with, but debate.

One of Thoughtworks' most important values that I live by is cultivation. I would have never come this far without others' support. I am very lucky to be able to land a job in many supportive companies. I have many colleagues and friends that keep learning and supporting each other. That's how I grow, and that's how people grow. I think it is very important to keep learning from others and share with others.

If there is any advice that I can share with job seekers, that would be to understand what you are looking for in your career. I would recommend you visit our website or maybe talk with some Thoughtworkers. If our culture, strategy and values are aligned with what you are looking for, then don’t hesitate to take action and apply.