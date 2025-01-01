About the Digital Leaders Forum
At Thoughtworks, we believe knowledge sharing is a key part of making tech more inclusive and better for all. Whether we are highlighting the latest tech changes in our Technology Radar, providing insights through our blogs or discussing topics on our podcast, sharing is part of our culture.
Furthermore, we recognize that building future ready businesses and governments, relies on a desire to improve, to seek different perspectives, to challenge assumptions, and to learn from successes and mistakes. This is only possible through sharing as a business community.
To that ened, our Digital Leaders Forum is a quarterly thought leadership and networking dinner that brings senior executives together to explore the many opportunities and challenges associated with running a modern digital businesses – along with the avoidable traps.
Sign up to receive future event notifications and related content.
Thoughtworks reserves the right to decline any registrations.
Insights for Digital Leaders
-
Digital transformationGuiding high-value transformation amid intense economic uncertaintyRead article
-
Engineering effectivenessTech debt — what business leaders need to knowRead article
-
ReportModernizing data with strategic purposeRead article
-
IT organizational designWhy your team design is slowing your business down - and what to do about itRead article
-
AI and MLData foundations to deliver on AI’s promiseRead article
-
LeadershipLost in translation: Bridging the divide between business and technologyRead article
-
Experience designCustomer Experience: Measuring the real returns on surprise and delightRead article
-
Technology strategyScaling effective engineering practices in tough timesRead article
-
CloudIntroducing FinOps - the next step in the evolving Agile and DevOps cultureRead article