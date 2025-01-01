About the Digital Leaders Forum

At Thoughtworks, we believe knowledge sharing is a key part of making tech more inclusive and better for all. Whether we are highlighting the latest tech changes in our Technology Radar, providing insights through our blogs or discussing topics on our podcast, sharing is part of our culture.

Furthermore, we recognize that building future ready businesses and governments, relies on a desire to improve, to seek different perspectives, to challenge assumptions, and to learn from successes and mistakes. This is only possible through sharing as a business community.

To that ened, our Digital Leaders Forum is a quarterly thought leadership and networking dinner that brings senior executives together to explore the many opportunities and challenges associated with running a modern digital businesses – along with the avoidable traps.

Sign up to receive future event notifications and related content.







Thoughtworks reserves the right to decline any registrations.