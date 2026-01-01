I recently joined Thoughtworks' Chief Scientist Martin Fowler and senior engineering leaders from some of the world’s largest technology companies for an unconference in Utah. The setting was deliberate; nearly 25 years ago, another group of technologists gathered in those same mountains to write the Agile Manifesto. We came back to wrestle with the next seismic shift: AI-native software development.

Across all our conversations a clear pattern emerged: well-established practices that have guided software development are now under strain as a consequence of the improving capabilities of AI models and tools.

This matters to technology leaders because it changes where rigor lives in the development lifecycle. This has wide ranging consequences, encompassing issues of security and software quality, employee morale and burnout and customer satisfaction.