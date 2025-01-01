Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Data and analytics

In today's data-driven landscape, the need to unlock the full potential of your data has never been more pressing. Whether leveraging AI, empowering data-driven decision making, capitalizing on data monetization, crafting revenue-boosting or cost-saving data products, the imperative to extract value from data demands attention from every business leader.

 

Our data services leverage extensive experience in solving complex data and analytics challenges, alongside pioneering methodologies and frameworks to help you build the infrastructure, capabilities and processes required to drive tangible value from data at speed and scale.

 

Data and analytics

AI generated image of tree growing out of the digital data. Our unique approach to data readiness delivers up to 60% faster business impact, 4x greater ability to scale and 30% data platform cost reduction.
Discover how we deliver measurable outcomes across the most common data and analytics challenges: Business impact, ability to scale, speed to market, timely access to quality data, compliance and security, and cost reduction.

Benefits

Get to market faster 

 

We've helped clients realize new business value from data in just 90 days, leveraging highly reusable and interoperable data products that accelerate time to market.

Optimize costs sustainably


Reduce data platform expenses by 20 to 30%, and maintain compliance at a lower OpEx with greater security.

Drive revenue from your data

 

Accelerate time to insight and seamlessly access the high-quality data you need to make informed, strategic decisions.

Empower quicker decisions

 

Revolutionize decision making by democratizing insights with accessible, high quality self-service data, eliminating the need for technical skills or intermediaries.

Our trusted partners

Unleashing the power of your data, Thoughtworks collaborates with industry leaders like Microsoft, Google Cloud, AWS, and Databricks. We assess your unique needs and leverage the strengths of the most suitable platform to craft a customized data solution. 
Our AWS capabilities

 

At Thoughtworks, we’re well equipped to support you in your journey with AWS, boasting many specializations in AWS data services and solutions

Client stories

Featured content

