Understanding Thoughtworks Ready to Hire: What it means for your application

What is Thoughtworks Ready to Hire?

Ready to Hire is our way of staying connected with candidates who have successfully passed our entire evaluation process.

Going through a hiring process takes time, energy and dedication. Reaching this point means you’ve met every technical, cultural and leadership milestone for your role.

Additional interviews may be necessary and your recruiter will keep you posted about the steps required for your specific path.While completing these stages demonstrates that you are a strong fit for Thoughtworks, external factors like shifting project scopes, changing business needs or selecting another candidate for an immediate opening mean we couldn’t extend an offer right away.

That’s where Ready to Hire comes in. Instead of having you reapply in the future, we keep your application active in a prioritized talent pool so you remain top-of-mind for upcoming opportunities.

Good to know: We don’t keep candidates on hold for roles that don’t exist. Every open position goes through a thorough review and approval process before recruitment begins.

What this means for you

Being part of Ready to Hire comes with some benefits for your journey with us:

Priority status: Because you’ve already completed all required core and tailored interview stages, you’ll be considered first when a matching opening arises, well ahead of candidates starting interviews from scratch.

Ongoing connection: You stay in direct touch with our talent team and stay updated on what is happening across our tech communities.

Space to grow: You can use the development points shared during your feedback sessions to continue honing your skills while you wait.

Quarterly updates: Every quarter, we’ll send you a newsletter with updates from across Thoughtworks so you always know where things stand.

What happens when a matching role opens up?

1. Direct outreach

We’ll send you an email to check on your current career status, interest in the opportunity and availability. We’ll also confirm specific role requirements and tech stack details.

2. Quick alignment and next steps

Once you confirm your interest, we’ll arrange a quick check-in to confirm details and discuss next steps. Your recruiter will explain everything clearly so there are zero surprises.