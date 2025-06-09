The client

For decades, MYOB’s business management software has helped businesses in Australia and New Zealand save time and money while providing them with the information they need to make better-informed decisions. Today, MYOB has evolved to provide next-generation technology platforms that support sole operators through to mid-sized businesses in areas that will help unlock their full potential and confidently grow.

The challenge

With internal development and integrated partnerships contributing to the growth of the business, balancing innovation while maintaining and integrating existing systems and digital assets can be challenging. Delivery teams were keen to unlock further capacity to explore new product development, while continuing to successfully manage the full breadth of its technology applications.

MYOB engaged Thoughtworks, a long-standing and trusted partner, to conduct an application management assessment and provide insights into operations across their growing portfolio. The assessment evaluated the product life cycle, health and risk levels, custodianship of systems, team capacity, processes and SLAs and identified priority areas to address. It also highlighted components ready to transition into a managed service phase.

The Thoughtworkers

Behind every Thoughtworks project is a team of passionate individuals bringing ideas to life. To give you a closer look at the journey behind the MYOB project, we spoke with four members of our team who played a key role in its development: Jiawei Liu, Developer, Na Chen, Service Delivery Manager, Pei Zhao, Infrastructure Consultant and Tech Lead, and Yingjie Guan, Developer. Their insights offer a behind-the-scenes look at the development process and the teamwork that made it all possible, and the impact they helped deliver.

What was your experience like in this role?

Jiawei Liu: Honestly, it was really an interesting mix. I was able to dive into both the development side of things and the operations, which is something you don't always get. It's great to see how everything fits together, from writing the code to actually seeing it run smoothly.



Na Chen: My role was both exciting and a good challenge. It went beyond standard project management, working on bespoke operational processes to suit MYOB’s unique needs. I collaborated with the wider MYOB team to brainstorm processes to solve problems faster. Beyond the day-to-day, a big part was figuring out how to make things more efficient and make those improvements stick.

Pei Zhao: My role involved both building strong client relationships with diverse teams and ensuring alignment among stakeholders.



Yingjie Guan: As a developer, I found the experience rewarding. I collaborated closely with MYOB’s teams to enhance software features, troubleshoot issues and implement their customers’ feedback. This hands-on experience allowed me to sharpen my technical skills and deepened my understanding of MYOB’s customer needs and business goals. It was a great opportunity for me to grow professionally.

What was new or innovative about this project?





Na Chen: This is Thoughtworks’ first DAMO™ Managed Services project with MYOB, and we introduced several new practices that have proven to be effective. For example, we consistently applied the system assessment methodology to help MYOB identify products and services suitable for DAMO operations and conduct workload assessments.

As part of this, we developed a methodology for system evaluations, ensuring a smooth and thorough process. To facilitate knowledge transfer, we created standardized handover templates, which have streamlined the transition.

We also implemented a FinOps playbook, enabling us to conduct regular reviews of service infrastructure to ensure it remains closely aligned with MYOB’s business objectives. In parallel, we established a Glean AI practice focused on improving work efficiency. By leveraging the Glean AI tool, we were able to enhance our analytical capabilities, particularly in root cause analysis, leading to faster problem solving and improved efficiency for both our team and MYOB. These are just some of the key improvements we implemented.

Yingjie Guan: We introduced several innovative features. Specifically, we incorporated AI-driven insights to offer MYOB tailored analysis, which helps them make the smartest choice. And, to improve usability, we redesigned the user interface for a more intuitive and efficient experience.