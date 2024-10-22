Unlocking the future of health: Revolutionizing patient data management

Data sits at the heart of modern healthcare delivery. As governments and providers shift their focus toward prevention over treatment, the quality, availability and interoperability of patient data are of paramount importance. But across England — and the rest of the UK — patient health data is still hard to access and share between health and care organizations.

The Point of Care systems (PoC) deployed in the NHS are capable of capturing the data they need to support care delivery in the care setting they are designed for. However, even though great progress has been made towards the creation of shared care records, the NHS still has to invest huge volumes of time and money into making that data portable.

We’ve seen some great examples of what can be achieved when the NHS manages its own data agnostic of care settings — such as the Personal Demographics Service and COVID vaccination data. Projects like recent optimization and improvements to the GP2GP records transfer service — and an evolution in how patient re-registrations are handled — have demonstrated the potential of a more interoperable and accessible approach to patient data management.

The trouble is, even with strong connections built behind the scenes, the NHS is still inherently dependent on suppliers to facilitate the sharing of patient data. This dependency contributes to:

Poor digital experiences and difficulty for patients as they move between different care providers and NHS organizations as part of their care journey.

Poor communication between the NHS and patients, which leads to costly missed appointments and frustration for patients when it's not clear what's happening with their care.

Extra work for clinicians as they battle with limited technology and systems that don't meet today's usability and experience expectations.

Today, suppliers own the systems that both capture data and store it across the NHS, giving them control over data access. OpenEHR has advocated for years for data to be separated from apps to avoid vendor lock-in for key data assets. To move towards that model, NHS England needs a greenfield strategy to help it meet emerging policy demands — such as the prevention agenda — that also recognizes the need for the brownfield world to coexist alongside new systems and structures.

By developing that strategy now, NHS England can seal this problem and ensure that further access dependencies aren’t placed on suppliers that currently have near monopolies over critical data sets.

This isn't about criticizing suppliers; it's about the NHS clearly defining its direction for data management, setting the right priorities — and staying committed to them.

It’s time for core health data change

These challenges aren't unique to the NHS or England. Strategists, policy makers, healthcare leaders, governments and think tanks worldwide have converged on the idea that a personal health record that’s agnostic of care setting and controlled by patients is essential to meet rising expectations and new policy ambitions.

The Tony BIair Institute identifies three key benefits of these core patient data sets:

They help accelerate prevention and early care delivery by making complete, up-to-date patient data more accessible to more clinicians and experts across the patient’s care journey. They improve citizen engagement by giving patients more control over their own data, and ultimately, their own health journey. They support and enable innovation by breaking down the data barriers that prevent teams from bringing innovative new concepts and services to market.

A Digital Personal Health Record (DPHR) would simultaneously support the UK government’s goals of enabling preventative care interventions, putting patients in control of their own data and shifting more care delivery away from hospitals and into primary and community care settings.