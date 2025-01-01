Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
AWS Summits | April – June 2025

Spark the extraordinary

power of cloud transformation

Your path to AI-enabled modernization success
Uncover your path to AI-enabled modernization success with Thoughtworks at AWS Summits 2025

 

Thoughtworks is proud to take part in four AWS Summits across APAC and Europe - Hamburg, London, Singapore and Sydney.

The cloud is evolving, and so is your business. To stay ahead, you need the right strategy, technology, and expertise to harness the full potential of AWS. That’s where Thoughtworks comes in.

At AWS Summits 2025, our technology leaders and Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) will showcase cutting-edge solutions that accelerate digital transformation, drive AI-first innovation, and help you build a future-ready business.

 

Looking to maximize your AWS investment? Explore how Thoughtworks’ AWS expertise can help you:

  • Scale AI with confidence: Integrate AI seamlessly into your cloud ecosystem to unlock new efficiencies and innovation.
  • Accelerate cloud modernization: Leverage proven strategies and frameworks to migrate, optimize, and scale at speed.
  • Maximize AWS investment: Discover how to unlock funding to fast-track your cloud and AI initiatives.

 

Let’s pave the way to AI-first modernization success - together.

AWS Premier Partner badge

Spark the extraordinary potential of our AWS partnership

 

As an AWS Premier Partner, Thoughtworks doesn’t just deliver solutions — we empower transformations. Our team applies unmatched expertise to help you unlock the full potential of this exceptional service suite and translate your business goals into a winning cloud strategy.

 

Leverage proven frameworks, strategies and methodologies to accelerate your digital journey, deliver measurable ROI at speed and make the most of a vast, evolving AWS tech stack.

Explore our solutions

Scaling AI 

 

We’ll prepare you to deploy and scale the transformative power of AI to unlock unprecedented opportunities and efficiency gains.

Learn more

Data modernization

Unlock your data’s potential with scalable, modernized infrastructure for smarter decision-making. 

Learn more

Product innovation

 

Leverage product and platform thinking and engineering expertise to take your digital products to the next level.

Learn more

Customer experience

 

Revolutionize customer experience with future-focused AI practices that accelerate speed to value.

Learn more

AI-first software engineering transformation 

 

Build innovative, AI-powered software engineering capabilities to accelerate delivery, enhance engineering foundations and enable faster speed to market.

Learn more

Enterprise platform modernization

 

Discover how to overcome legacy challenges and build an adaptable tech foundation that unlocks agility, scalability and cost savings.

Learn more

DAMO™ Managed Services

 

Transform operations with a proactive AI-powered approach that saves costs upwards of 40% and boosts business agility.

Learn more

Unlock the power of your cloud transformation with our AWS partnership

Learn more