Automotive and manufacturing systems are built to last. Unfortunately, so is the code behind them.

Decades of suppliers, ECUs, PLCs and platforms have created a digital patchwork where legacy components quietly dictate what systems can and cannot do.

AI isn’t the challenge. Reclaiming ownership of the core is.

At AWS Summit Hamburg, Thoughtworks will show how organizations are consolidating this patchwork; rebuilding the core and creating a modern digital backbone on AWS for vehicles, factories and supply chains.

Stop by our booth to see a live demo of AI/works™, our platform for building and running industrial-grade intelligent systems and transforming legacy code into clear, modern specifications that are ready for cloud-native and software-defined vehicle architectures.

We helped define agile. We helped define microservices. And we’re doing it again for the AI era.

AI that works. Engineered from the core up for automotive and manufacturing.