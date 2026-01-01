AWS Agentic Catalyst Program for enterprises

The AWS Agentic Catalyst Program, delivered with Thoughtworks, helps enterprise teams move from a high-value AI opportunity to a working prototype and a credible path to production.

In a focused, AWS-funded engagement for qualifying organizations, Thoughtworks brings together product strategists, designers and forward-deployed engineers to align leaders on the right problem, build in your environment and establish the business case for what comes next.

Powered by Thoughtworks' AI/works™ platform and 3/3/3 delivery method, the program brings together a dedicated team of specialists who will guide you through two core modules:

Executive alignment: A one-day session with your leadership team to define and validate your AI strategy.

Builder Days: Two hands-on days to build a working prototype in your own environment.

Download the full agenda.