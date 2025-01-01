Joe Murray Global Head of CX and Product Innovation

Joe leads an organization of strategy, product and design consultants delivering customer experience solutions including CX Strategy, Digital Product Design and Delivery, and Product Organization Transformation for our clients. Our clients cross all industries and vary in size from scale ups to Fortune 50. Most recently, Joe was Global CTO for frog design. Over a 30 year career, he has held leadership roles in management consulting, enterprise software and founded a startup, always focused on helping his clients grow their business through a focus on customer experience. Joe is based in Seattle, WA.