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AWS Agentic Catalyst Program for enterprises

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Turn AI ambition into a product you can fund, govern and scale

The AWS Agentic Catalyst Program, delivered with Thoughtworks, helps enterprise teams move from a high-value AI opportunity to a working prototype and a credible path to production.

 

In a focused, AWS-funded engagement for qualifying organizations, Thoughtworks brings together product strategists, designers and forward-deployed engineers to align leaders on the right problem, build in your environment and establish the business case for what comes next.

 

Powered by Thoughtworks' AI/works™ platform and 3/3/3 delivery method, the program brings together a dedicated team of specialists who will guide you through two core modules:

 

  • Executive alignment: A one-day session with your leadership team to define and validate your AI strategy.

  • Builder Days: Two hands-on days to build a working prototype in your own environment.

     

Download the full agenda.

Register your interest

The hard part is not generating another AI idea. It is choosing the right one.

Enterprise teams rarely lack ideas for applying AI. What they need is confidence that they are solving the right problem, creating meaningful value and building something that can work in the real world.

 

That means answering the important questions early:

  • Which customer, employee or business problem is worth solving?
  • Where can an agent improve the workflow, rather than add another interface?
  • What data, systems and controls will the solution require?
  • How will we measure value?
  • What should remain human-led?
  • Can the idea become a secure, governed product in production?

 

AWS Agentic Catalyst Program helps turn those questions into a shared direction, a working prototype and a decision-ready plan.

 

How we deliver

3/3/3 takes a client from a raw idea to a production-grade minimum lovable product in three days, three weeks and three months. We say lovable, not viable — the bar isn’t ‘does it technically work,’ it’s ‘would a customer choose it, recommend it, and miss it if it disappeared.’
Joe Murray
Global Head of CX and Product, Thoughtworks
Learn about 3/3/3
3/3/3 takes a client from a raw idea to a production-grade minimum lovable product in three days, three weeks and three months. We say lovable, not viable — the bar isn’t ‘does it technically work,’ it’s ‘would a customer choose it, recommend it, and miss it if it disappeared.’
Joe Murray
Global Head of CX and Product, Thoughtworks
Learn about 3/3/3

Move from AI ideas to evidence-based investment

 

Thoughtworks brings product thinking to agentic AI. We help enterprise teams identify the right problem, build in the context where value will be created and gather the evidence needed to decide what to invest in next.

Our product thinking heritage means we start with the outcome, the user and the workflow, not the model or the demo. We then combine that perspective with AI-first engineering and AWS to create a practical path from opportunity to production.  

 

 

Choose the right problem
 

Start with the business outcome, the people affected and the moments where an agent can create meaningful leverage.

 

Build in context
 

Work with your real data, workflows, systems and controls to create a prototype that reflects the conditions of your enterprise.

 

 

Make the next decision

 

Use what you learn to define the value case, governance needs, ownership model and path to production.

 

See the method in action: Splio

Learn how Splio, Thoughtworks and AWS designed and built a working proof of concept for an automated, multi-agent campaign-creation workbench, running on Amazon Bedrock, in a three day sprint through the AWS Agentic Catalyst Program (ACP). With a clear path from concept to production, following Thoughtworks' 3/3/3 method, Splio has left with a validated three-year business case, projecting roughly 429% ROI and a four-month payback.
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Proven outcomes at enterprise scale

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