Striving to create an organization, and by extension an industry, that truly reflects the diverse societies we work in has been a priority of ours for over a decade. Our aim for the last few years has been to reach 40% women or gender diverse (W/GD) [1] in tech roles globally. We are delighted to have achieved this goal (2022-23) and remain close to it, but sustaining gender diversity is a significant challenge, and one that continues to evolve with our business. We will keep building on this strong foundation, focusing on equitable hiring, advancement and retention. Below we share the current proportion of W/GD across our business.

Gender is not the only dimension of diversity we focus on, of course, but it is one that we pay close attention to in every region. Beyond gender, all regions where legally permissible, focus on an additional dimension of diversity. These are based on race, disability, socio-economic background or other factors which are important in that geography.

All figures below are accurate as of March 31, 2025 and are updated at the end of each quarter.