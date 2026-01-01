As the number of digital touchpoints that customers experience in their mobility journeys has increased, the lines between each one have slowly started to blur. Today, organizations are shifting away from delivering distinct individual services and moving toward an ecosystem model, where customers can engage with diverse services as part of a single, unbroken experience.



These ecosystems bring together multiple aspects of mobility, including long-term ownership and short-term usage of vehicles, in-car features and functionality, charging and refueling, and vehicle maintenance and after-sales — ideally rolled together to create complete, consistent, and convenient customer journeys.



The key to empowering consumers within these ecosystems is the concept of a single customer identity that allows free movement between services without creating new accounts or having to use multiple apps or interfaces. From the perspective of the service providers in this ecosystem, this is a shared identity that can pass on or connect a user’s credentials between different parts of their experience.