Joel Spence Market Director

With over 18 years of experience in digital strategy and transformation, Joel specialises in guiding FTSE 250 companies through significant digital initiatives. He brings cross-industry expertise, having delivered transformative outcomes by integrating people, processes, and technology to benefit customers, team members, and stakeholders. Joel holds an MBA with a specialisation in Innovation and Management Consulting, is a certified coach, and has recently completed a course in Designing AI Products and Services with MIT Emeritus.



Joel is adept at providing comprehensive strategic guidance, advising senior stakeholders on the implementation of effective digital strategies that drive significant cultural and transformative changes.



In his current role, Joel is committed to building transformational partnerships that enable clients to leverage the full breadth of capabilities offered by Thoughtworks. This includes facilitating access to top-tier experts and engaging in strategic dialogues to ensure that all teams achieve their collective objectives.